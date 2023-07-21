A Striking Writer Recalls What It Was Like To Create A Netflix Show With No Full-Time Room: “I Needed People I Trusted To Take A 90% Pay Cut”

Editor’s note: As part of Deadline’s ongoing coverage of the WGA strike, we have been giving voice to below-the-line workers who have been impacted by the work stoppage. Here, we decided to change gears by asking a writer to recall first-hand what it was like to create a low-budget comedy for Netflix that had no writers room. The show was ultimately canceled. Fearful that it may impact his ability to find jobs in the future, he asked that his name not be used.

I have been on a lot of shows over the years. I would call myself more of a blue-collar writer in that I pretty consistently worked as a number two, number three or number four on all types of half-hour shows, some for network, some for cable. This was the first opportunity to [launch] something that I created. It was my first show for a streamer. The pluses were control and freedom. But I was definitely worried about budgets and staffing issues. I just figured it would work itself out. It was eight episodes. Not a ton. I was so excited to actually have something get produced that I just figured, ‘oh, it’ll work itself out.’ I don’t want to speak for every other writer, but you know, it’s such a dream to get a show on anywhere. Like, if I have to do everything, I’ll do everything. If I have to call friends, I’ll call friends.

If I’m being completely honest, it wasn’t that it was a bad quote, but I also knew that there was no lottery ticket at the end. But there also was no room to have … I mean, maybe I could have hired one writer full-time, you know? And I didn’t just want to have a staff writer. I needed to have most of my writing friends and then a couple of new writers, and that just was not possible. I needed to make sure there were people who I trusted that were doing me a solid for, you know, a 90% pay cut.

So then it came down to, ‘alright, do I do this whole thing on my own and try to write all eight episodes?’ Sometimes there are too many chefs, but my God, you need some chefs. Especially in comedy, it’s great to have other writers to bounce ideas off of, to have some writers that you trust. I looked for any options possible, and the best thing that we could come up with is — and it was kind of encouraged by Netflix — to just get a little room together. We can pay for a day or two, and you tell a couple of [experienced writers] that you’ll give them a script. That’s basically what I had to do.

God, I felt like it was like the old days when I was going out with a pilot and asking friends to read it. Oh, and in return I go get you lunch and a little bit of money. I don’t want to sound jaded. Script payments are something, you know, people would die for. But I’m asking people that have been working for 15, 20 years, who have earned exceptional quotes per episode. I couldn’t offer that to them! Some of my friends just passed because of it. Or their agent said, ‘oh no, don’t do that.’ And I completely understood. I felt like an ass. I was kind of embarrassed asking.

There was a mini-room for punch-ups. It was almost like a movie punch-up day. Outside of that it was working with a few writers who wrote some scripts, and we’d get one more room together for a day or two to do some punch-ups and then that was it. It was taking the writers’ room process out of it, and it was also taking the fun out of it, as well. I was not complaining at the time because I was just so excited to have a show on the air. I don’t want to sound like the spoiled writer who’s like, it should be the way it always has been. But it’s just not fair to the writing community.

I learned a lot because I had to do so much more. But the downside was — and I’m not just saying this because we’re on strike right now — I’ve been that other writer trying to get jobs and my friends couldn’t hire me because there wasn’t a budget. You feel horrible. With this, I really felt like I was letting down fellow writers.

I am normally an optimistic person. I just don’t see how it will change. Because again, at the end of the day, if someone is giving you the opportunity at a streamer or wherever you can get a show on the air, you’re excited about it and you try to make it work, no matter what. I’ve got to make a living, too. I’m not a wealthy enough person to say I’m not going to do that unless you give me this thing, because I may not get another job. – As told to Lynette Rice