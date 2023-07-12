‘We’re Here’ Renewed For Season 4 At HBO; 3 Hosts Out & 3 New Hosts Added

We’re Here is getting a revamp. HBO announced today it has renewed the reality series for a fourth season with new hosts Drag Race Season 9 winner Sasha Velour, Canada’s Drag Race Season 1 winner Priyanka and Drag Race Season 12 champ Jaida Essence Hall. They will replace Bob the Drag Queen, D.J. “Shangela” Pierce and Eureka O’Hara, who starred in the first three seasons. Production is slated to begin on Season 4 later this month.

Created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, Season 4 will follow Velour, Priyanka and Hall, as they continue the goal of the series to spread love and connection through the art of drag across small-town America.

This season will focus on two U.S. towns over the course of six episodes, taking an in-depth and more immersive look at the local political systems and participants, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and opposition, and their effect on the LGBTQ+ community.

“With the ongoing aggression towards the LGBTQ+ community, and the increased hostility directed at drag performers, it’s more important than ever for another season of We’re Here,” said Nina Rosenstein, EVP, Late Night & Specials Programming. “Time and time again, the series has shown that love is stronger than hate, and we want to continue to uplift the community by showcasing these rich and important stories. We owe a huge thank you to Bob, Shangela and Eureka for sharing their personal stories and for their incredible contribution over the last three seasons. We’re also excited to welcome our three new queens to the We’re Here family and dive into our new season.”

“In this increasingly hostile political climate, we are grateful to HBO for their dedication to telling LGBTQ+ stories that meet the moment and document our history,” said Ingram and Warren. We are thrilled to expand our drag family and give much needed love to the people on the front lines of hate.”

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity we had the past three seasons to travel across the country, share our experiences and connect with all of the courageous individuals who entrusted us with their stories,” said Bob the Drag Queen, D.J. “Shangela” Pierce and Eureka O’Hara. “Our journey has inspired hope and sparked important conversations while empowering unique voices and opening new doors. As we move forward with our exciting individual projects, we welcome Sasha Velour, Priyanka and Jaida Essence Hall, and wish them the best on continuing this work during an increasingly difficult time for the LGBTQ+ community.”

We’re Here was recently awarded Television Academy Honors and won the GLAAD and Peabody awards for its critically acclaimed third season

“We have been so inspired by the stories and important work that has been done over the last three seasons of We’re Here,” added Velour, Priyanka and Hall. We look forward to continuing this journey throughout the country to uplift voices, spread love and showcase new stories through the art of drag. We thank the entire We’re Here team for choosing us to join this life-changing experience.”

We’re Here is created and executive produced by Warren and Ingram; directed and executive produced by Peter LoGreco; executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Erin Gamble for The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television.





