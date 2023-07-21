‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Sets September Premiere Date

Fans of the great Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ Welcome to Wrexham underdog story won’t have to wait too much longer for Season 2.

FX has revealed that the second season of its six-time Emmy nominated doc series will premiere September 12, and the following day streaming on Hulu and internationally on Disney+.

The show follows the Hollywood stars’ bid to run the third-oldest professional football club in the world, and Season 2 will spotlight quite the campaign, with the Red Dragons promoted from the fifth tier of UK football in dramatic fashion. The club is currently taking part in a preseason set of non-competition “friendly” matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and other clubs.

Season 1 of the fly-on-the-wall show has been a breakout hit for FX and was nominated for six Emmys, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series.

Welcome to Wrexham is executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nick Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Alan Bloom, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Jordan Wynn. The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures. Season 1 is available now and the second run will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories at a later date.