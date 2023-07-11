‘Wednesday’ Actress Joy Sunday Signs With Gersh

EXCLUSIVE: Joy Sunday (Wednesday) has signed with Gersh for representation in all areas.

Sunday made a splash in the Netflix hit series Wednesday in the role of Bianca Barclay, a siren and queen bee of Nevermore Academy who is set up early on as the titular character’s (Jenna Ortega) arch nemesis.

“When Bianca came into my life, I was honestly so happy to play her because, in a lot of ways, it was an opportunity to get to soften and to expand on a character like her,” Sunday told Deadline in a December interview. “I was just elated to be able to put my own spin on it and to really provide a nuanced take on the mean girl, the strong girl. I feel lucky to have been able to play her.”

Although the role of Bianca is her breakout, Sunday has appeared in Jim Cumming’s & PJ McCabe’s The Beta Test and Cooper Raiff’s Shithouse as well as Netflix’s Dear White People, Freeform’s Good Trouble, and most recently, the MGM film Dog.

In addition to her work in front of the camera, Sunday looks to expand her background in writing and producing, with several projects currently in development.

She continues to be represented by Unified Management, The Lede Company, and Del Shaw Moonves.