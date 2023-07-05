Wayne Couzens Doc Boarded By Keshet International

EXCLUSIVE: Keshet International has boarded Channel 5’s documentary on Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens.

Wayne Couzens: Killer in Plain Sight joins the Israeli powerhouse’s catalog alongside ITV show Ellie Simmonds: My Secret Family.

Produced by an all-female team at Flicker Productions, the former, a 90-minute feature, explores the failings of the investigation into the serving Met Police Officer who used his position to rape and murder Everard in 2021. Using Couzens as a thread, the documentary examines the wider story of sexual violence in the police force, where sexual predators and domestic abusers were hidden in plain sight, to ask if women’s faith in policing can be restored while representing voices of survivors of police sexual violence.

The doc, which aired last month to 750,000 viewers on the Paramount network, came two years after the murder that sparked nationwide protests and vigils in support of women’s rights.

Elsewhere, the Simmonds doc, which is also made by Flicker, sees the gold medal-winning paralympian reveal that she herself was adopted, while also exploring the relationship between disability and adoption. Born with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, the athlete decides to track down her own birth mother who gave her up for adoption at only two weeks old.

The show airs tomorrow, coming soon after Flicker’s BBC One doc Ellie Simmonds: A World without Dwarfism?, which is already in Keshet’s catalog.

Keshet International Distribution MD Kelly Wright said the features “demonstrate the power of well-crafted factual television to drive change in society, by opening the conversation around difficult subjects such as the abuse of power within the police, and the relationship between adoption and disability.”