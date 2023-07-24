How To Watch The Venice Film Festival Lineup Announcement – Livestream

The Venice Film Festival will announce the lineup for its 80th edition Tuesday at 11 a.m. European time (3 a.m. PT/6 a.m. ET). Venice Artistic Director Alberto Barbera will be joined by Biennale President Roberto Cicutto to reveal this year’s titles.

The stream can be found on the official Biennale website as well as the festival’s official Facebook page, Twitter feed, and YouTube channel.

You can also watch the stream live here

Deadline will also be live reporting the list of Official Selection films as the names come in. With simultaneous WGA-SAG-AFTRA strikes, Venice will likely look a little different this year, with stars observing their pickets staying away from the Lido.

The fest is usually a glamorous springboard for U.S. awards hopefuls and big streamer and studio fare, but its plans for American buzz titles have been thrown into disarray by the strike, which forbids SAG members from promoting their projects. MGM has already pulled the Zendaya-led tennis pic Challengers from Luca Guadagnino from the lineup. The pic was set to open the Festival before launching stateside on September 15. The festival has chosen the Italian WWII movie Comandante by Edoardo de Angelis, starring Pierfrancesco Favino, as a replacement opening film. In the same vein, Netflix’s Spanish survival thriller La Sociedad De La Nieve (Society Of The Snow) from filmmaker J. A. Bayona will close the fest. Logic would infer that European titles will feature more predominantly in this year’s Venice lineup, with SAG members unable to attend and promote.

However, among Hollywood titles already widely tipped for Venice this year are Michael Mann’s Ferrari, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, and Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, which we hear is a lock for the Lido. We hear that Netflix could potentially also be at the event with David Fincher’s The Killer, which would be another real coup.

First Man filmmaker Damien Chazelle will head this year’s Competition, which will also feature Saleh Bakri, Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Løve, Gabriele Mainetti, Martin McDonagh, Santiago Mitre, Laura Poitras, and Shu Qi.

Venice runs Aug 30 — Sep 9.