Warner Bros Motion Picture Group Hires Katie Martin Kelley As EVP Communications

The former Paramount and MGM head of corporate communications will rejoin the latter studio’s former execs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy at Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

Katie Martin Kelley has been named EVP Communication for the group, taking over for Candice McDonough who was named this morning as DC Studio’s EVP of Publicity and Communications.

Martin Kelley will lead media relations and corporate communications for the film group which includes Warner Bros Pictures, New Line Cinema and newly rebranded Warner Bros Pictures Animation. She’ll report to De Luca and Abdy.

Martin Kelley was previously chief comms officer at MGM working closely with De Luca and Abdy on films including Women Talking, the Daniel Craig 007 swan song No Time to Die, House of Gucci and Licorice Pizza.

De Luca and Abdy said, “Katie is highly regarded as one of Hollywood’s top communications executives and a true master of her craft. We are delighted to work with Katie again and warmly welcome her to Warner Bros during this exciting time as we accelerate the expansion of the studio’s film slate and our investment in the theatrical experience.”

Before MGM, Martin Kelley was at Paramount for 12 years serving in dual roles, overseeing domestic publicity and corporate communications for the studio.

There she worked on the Transformers, Star Trek, Paranormal Activity and Mission: Impossible franchises and was heavily involved in the Oscar campaigns for Best Picture-nominated titles including Arrival, Selma, Fences and The Wolf of Wall Street, among many others. She also worked as a publicity consultant for Plan B Entertainment on its films Beautiful Boy, If Beale Street Could Talk and Vice.

She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.