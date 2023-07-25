Warner Bros. Discovery Names Lisa Collins As North America DEI Group VP

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Collins is Warner Bros. Discovery’s new Group Vice President, overseeing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employee initiatives across North America. She will report to Chief DEI Officer Asif Sadiq.

Prior to Collins, Karen Horne served in the position before her exit in late June as the company was rethinking the DEI division.

The WBD vet’s new duties will include serving employees’ regional needs and creating global opportunities around content and pipeline program initiatives. Additionally, Collins will create and implement internal DEI programs including: designing business unit-specific programs focused on recruitment, retention, progression, performance management, leadership development and employee engagement; working with executives in the region to further embed DEI in all areas of WBD’s operations; and shepherding the growth of WBD’s Business Resource Groups.

“I am thrilled to join the DEI team. Under Asif’s leadership, the DEI organization has become a shining example of WBD’s commitment to training, retaining, and promoting talented colleagues from across the company. I am committed to this impactful approach and advancing our DEI initiatives to ensure our employees feel a sense of belonging and enthusiasm to build their careers here,” Collins said in a statement.

In her previous role as Head of People & Culture Partners for Production at the company, Collins led the team responsible for providing HR support to cast and crew members working on WBD productions around the world. Earlier, she served as the Director of Production HR at Netflix, leading the global team focused on providing HR support to production cast and crews. Collins has also held HR leadership positions at Warner Bros. Entertainment and NBCUniversal.

“Lisa is already a highly respected member of the WBD team who deeply understands our employee population and has seen first-hand the positive impact equity and inclusion initiatives have on the corporate, creative and production processes – she is the perfect person to accelerate our employee programs throughout the region and will be an invaluable addition to my senior team,” Sadiq shared.

In addition to Collins, more WBD executives are moving into new roles on the DEI senior leadership team, including Christian Hug, now serving as GVP of DEI International; Yvette Latour taking over as VP of DEI Workforce and Strategy, and Claire Brody, moving to Director of DEI, EMEA.