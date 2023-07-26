Warner Bros. Discovery Launches Startup Accelerator Program

Warner Bros. Discovery is searching for start-up media companies to invest in after launching a new accelerator program.

The company has teamed with venture fund Acme Innovation to establish Collider On The Lot, which is designed to work with companies that have “future-forward approaches” to engaging fans of beloved brands, using emerging technologies to improve production processes, and enhancing digital experiences for fans.

The initiative will launch in September with a four-day, in-person event at the studios in Burbank, where entrepreneurs will hear from and meet with executives from across the company as well as investors and experts, to gain a deeper understanding of the current media landscape. It will be followed by six weeks of virtual bootcamp, culminating in a demo day for WBD executives and Acme investors.

Companies eligible include those which have already raised at least $500,000 with companies accepted receiving some funding in exchange for equity.

Warner Bros. has had startup accelerators in the past including the Media Camp Academy through its Turner Broadcasting division that worked with startups such as Chute and SocialSamba.

“Collider On The Lot is an exciting way for WBD to engage with companies creating promising new technologies and solutions that can help bring us closer to viewers and deliver our content in even more compelling ways,” said Bruce Campbell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery. “This deeply immersive program allows us to build relationships with the next generation of innovators at the ground level and collaborate on new ideas and technologies that will benefit both our company and media landscape overall.”

“At Acme Innovation, we believe that the best way to future-proof a company is to build the future. We’re grateful to Bruce and the WBD team for their partnership, and for the opportunity to bring together this class of brilliant entrepreneurs,” added Acme Innovation CEO Mark Ross.