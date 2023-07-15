Walk The Moon Rock Group Is Taking A Hiatus

Walk the Moon is going on an indefinite hiatus. The band behind hits “Shut Up and Dance” and “Anna Sun” made the announcement on social media today.

“The time has come for us to take a good, long break from touring and making records together. When we do reconvene, that will be a glorious day. And the truth is, we don’t know when that’s gonna be,” frontman/singer/keyboardist Nicholas Petricca said.

Petricca expressed his gratitude to Walk the Moon’s guitarist Eli Maiman and drummer Sean Waugaman, its team, and its dedicated fan base.

“This summer will mark 18 years since I started the band that would change its name to Walk the Moon — half my life ago,” Petricca said. “For half of my life, this band has been the main focus of my creative love and energy.… It is an enormous act of love to carefully lift something like this from the center of our lives and place it gently to the side, out of focus, and let it rest for a moment. It’s a choice we make powerfully, to follow our truth, to make space for new creations, for family, to serve our well-being, and in the long run, even serve the well-being of Walk the Moon.”

In the video, Petricca also said the band’s final show will be livestreamed around the world, and that Walk the Moon will be releasing new music in the near future.

The group started at Ohio’s Kenyon College in 2006, self-releasing Walk the Moon’s debut album I Want! I Want! in 2010.