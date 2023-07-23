Vue Clocks Second Biggest Weekend Thanks To Record ‘Barbie’ & ‘Oppenheimer’ Opening 

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer handed UK cinema chain Vue its second biggest weekend in history as cinemagoers flocked in record numbers to catch the Barbenheimer double bill.

Vue said this past weekend also marked its biggest weekend in four years. More than a fifth of all customers at Vue cinemas booked tickets to see both films. Vue recorded over 2,000 sold out sessions of Barbie.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie clocked a thumping $182M from the international box office this weekend, the biggest Warner Bros. offshore opening ever for a non-franchise film. The pic is on track to become the biggest film of 2023, ahead of Super Mario Bros and is the largest ever opening weekend for an original, non-Franchise film for the UK & Ireland market box office.

At the same time, Christopher Nolan’s explosive biopic Oppenheimer landed a staggering $93.7M overseas. For both titles, the performances are beyond expectations, buoyed by strong responses from critics and audiences as well as the energy from the playful Barbenheimer phenomenon, which played a hand in pulling audiences into cinemas.

Both films also clocked records stateside, with Barbie recording the largest domestic opening of 2023 year, besting Super Mario Bros.‘ $146.4 3-day weekend. The film is also Warner Bros.‘ largest advances sales haul ever at $49.5M.

Oppenheimer is Christopher Nolan’s third-highest grossing opening weekend ever, both global and domestic, after The Dark Knight Rises ($249M, $161M ) and The Dark Knight ($198M, $158M). The pic is also the biggest global day and date opening weekend ever for a biopic, outpegging Bohemian Rhapsody ($124M). In the U.S. it’s the third-biggest start for a biopic after American Sniper ($89.2M) and Passion of the Christ ($83.8M).

“Vue saw its highest weekend admissions since Avengers: Endgame in 2019 with the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer, proving that when the movies are there, our customers will come to watch them on the Big Screen,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International.

“Barbie is tracking to become the biggest film of 2023 and has a good chance of getting into the Top 10 highest grossing films of all time. It is an incredibly exciting moment for the industry, and we expect this trend to continue for the coming weeks.”