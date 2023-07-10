Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ Bound For Venice & Lands Neon Distribution Deal For Holiday-Season Release
Read the full story

VMI Worldwide Hires Former XYZ Films Exec As President Of Global Sales

Scott Freije.
Scott Freije. VMI Worldwide

EXCLUSIVE: VMI Worldwide has hired Scott Freije, former Vice President of Global Sales at XYZ Films, as President of Global Sales. 

“I am excited to join Andre and the great team at VMI. The company is well-positioned for success, and I am thrilled to contribute to its growth in an ever-changing market,” Freije said of his appointment. 

Freije was at XYZ Films for over seven years, working as Director of Sales before being promoted to VP. At the company, he brokered deals for the Berlin Competition pic BlackBerry, Arctic starring Mads Mikkelsen, and Mandy starring Nicolas Cage. 

Related Stories

Prior to joining XYZ, he worked for Artist View Entertainment. He is a University of North Carolina School of the Arts graduate.

VMI Worldwide was launched in 2010 under CEO Andre Relis. Recent VMI titles include Darkness Of Man, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme; Corner Office, starring Jon Hamm; Come Out Fighting, starring Kellan Lutz and Tyrese Gibson; Clean with Adrien Brody; The Last Son, starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane, and Heather Graham; Pups Alone, with Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rob Schneider, and Dolph Lundgren. The company is also behind Arkansas, starring Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth, and John Malkovich, and the 2021 SXSW title Sound Of Violence

Relis added: “Scott’s vast knowledge of films along with his previous sales experience makes him a perfect asset to the VMI team. I am looking forward to the future growth of VMI under his new leadership.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad