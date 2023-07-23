Vince Hill Dies: British Singer Best Known For Hit ‘Edelweiss’ Was 89

Vince Hill, a frequent UK radio and television star best known for his 1967 hit, “Edelweiss,” has died at age 89. “He passed peacefully at home in Henley this afternoon,” said an announcement on his website, which didn’t give a cause.

Born in Holbrooks, Coventry, Hill worked with big bands and vocal groups before his first solo success in 1962. During a career spanning six decades, he released 25 studio albums, recorded movie theme songs, and performed internationally at venues including the Sydney Opera House.

Piccadilly Records released his debut single, “The Rivers Run Dry,” which led to TV and radio appearances. He signed to EMI in 1965, scoring his biggest hit in 1967 with a cover of the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical song “Edelweiss” from The Sound of Music.

The track reached number two and stayed on the UK charts for 17 weeks.

An update posted on his official website on Saturday said: “We’re very sorry to have to tell you Vince has left us.

No details on survivors were immediately available. A wife and son predeceased him.