‘Victoria’s Secret World Tour’ Fashion Show Special To Stream On Prime Video

Prime Video will stream The Victoria’s Secret World Tour fashion show special on September 26 as part of an expansion of the collaboration between Amazon and Victoria’s Secret.

Billed as “part fashion event, part documentary” and presented as a re-imagined fashion show, the special will take viewers through creation of The Tour with behind-the-scenes footage and stories of the VS20 – a group of 20 global creatives who will conceive four fashion curations from the cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo, alongside custom Victoria’s Secret designs.

The Victoria’s Secret fashion shows previously aired on CBS and ABC. In 2019, the CEO of Victoria’s Secret said in a memo to staff that the broadcast networks were no longer “the right fit” for its annual fashion shows, which had been declining in the ratings. CBS had aired the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for 15 seasons before it moved to ABC in 2018.

The Victoria’s Secret World Tour, presented by Victoria’s Secret, is executive produced by Sunshine and produced by Pulse Films, the production company behind documentaries Beyonce: Lemonade and Beastie Boys Story and Harry Style’s Music for a Sushi Restaurant music video. Pulse Films’ Davuud Karbassioun also serves as executive producer. Partel Oliva is creative director with film direction by Lola Raban-Oliva, Cristina Sanchez, Korty, Margot Bowman, Umi Ishihara, styling in partnership with Camilla Nickerson, cinematography by Ari Wegner, production design by Joseph Bennett and post-production by Oscar-winning Parallax.