VFX Studio Saffronic Names Skyler Mattson As First CEO

Skyler Mattson
Saffronic

EXCLUSIVE: LA VFX and animation studio Saffronic has named its first CEO.

Creative and design industry veteran Skyler Mattson has been unveiled in the role at Saffronic, which former Technicolor execs Tim Sarnoff and Vince Pizzica founded last year.

Mattson is the former President of WongDoody, a global creative and design agency, and has a background in design, branding, media strategy, UX and UI, and digital product services. At WongDoody she led the ads and branding business from an 80-staff operation to a company of more than 2,000 around the world.

At Saffronic, she’ll be responsible for solidifying the company’s vision in the media, entertainment, video games, advertising and creative sectors worldwide. Though headquartered in LA, Saffronic has a production facility in Chennai, India.

Mattson will also champion the company’s “by artists for artists” mantra and shape its organisational structure.

Mattson joins industry veterans Kumar Chandrasekaran and Prabhakar Sambandan on Saffronic’s management team. They will serve as studio directors, while agency veteran Sally Toms and sales exec Kristy Scanlan have also boarded the company.

“Saffronic is a rapidly growing new studio, which has quickly attracted a global community of extraordinarily talented filmmakers, VFX artists, and creative technologists,” said Mattson. “With the worldwide demand for these services continuing to expand across almost every sector of business, we have the capability and capacity to produce compelling stories, inspiring characters, and captivating worlds that will bring every narrative to life. I look forward to collaborating with the Saffronic teams in the U.S. and India to create a next-level creative studio,” said Mattson. 

Current Saffronic clients include Dreamworks Animation, WildBrain and Trioscope.

