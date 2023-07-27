Venice’s Giornate Degli Autori Unveils 20th Edition Line-Up; Featuring Surprise Short From Céline Sciamma & Jean-Marc Vallée Tribute

Venice parallel section Giornate degli Autori (GdA) has unveiled the selection for its 20th edition running from August 30 to September 9, featuring a surprise short by Céline Sciamma, a new feature by Teona Strugar Mitevska as well as a tribute to late Canadian director Jean-Marc Vallée.

The line-up spans 10 films in competition, seven special events, eight titles in Venetian Nights as well as a special day-long event devoted Vallée and the cinema of Québec, with a screening of a restored 4K copy of his 2005 coming-of-age drama C.R.A.Z.Y..

Highlights of the competition include Canadian filmmaker Ariane Louis-Seize’s quirky vampire tale Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person; Atlas Mountains-set ensemble theatre group road movie Backstage by directorial duo Afef Ben Mahmoud and Khalil Benkirane; Through The Night, in which Belgian director Delphine Girard expands her Oscar-nominated short A Sister, and Sidonie In Paris, starring Isabelle Huppert as a writer mourning the death of husband who travels to Kyoto.

Portuguese director João Pedro Rodrigues is heading the jury, made up of participants in the European Parliament’s 27 Times Cinema program. The GdA Directors Award comes with a cash prize of €20,000, to be split equally between the filmmaker and the film’s international distributor.

Tommaso Santambrogio’s black and white competition title Oceans Are The Real Continents will open this year’s edition while period satire COUP!, starring Peter Sarsgaard and directed by Austin Stark and Joseph Schuman, is the closing film, playing Out of Competition.

In other sections, Céline Sciamma, who was previously a GdA president of the jury, will present a surprise short film entitled This Is How A child Becomes A Poet as Special Event

Other Special Events include 21 Days Until The End Of The World by Teona Strugar Mitevska (God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya, The Happiest Man in The World) and Palestinian-French director Lina Soualem’s documentary Bye Bye Tiberias, exploring her mother actress Hiam Abbass’s journey from the Galilee to Europe and the strong female family she left behind.

GdA also continues its partnership with the Miu Miu fashion house to show two shorts made under the auspices of its Women’s Tale initiative, which this year include Eye Two Times Mouth by Mexican director Lila Avilés, who was in Berlin this year with Totem.

“The nature of this year’s lineup is modeled on the idea of choice and that moment when life forces us to decide whether to go in one direction or another,” said Artistic Director Gaia Furrer.

“The key word and underlying theme of the films on our lineup, is ‘crossroad’: a term that could hardly be more appropriate to define the work our filmmakers are doing, and our own efforts as well, as we step into our ‘twenties’. All the films selected, with all their thematic or formal eclecticism still dialogue with each other, intermingle, and carry on a shared discourse.”

Official Competition

* denotes first films eligible for the $100,000 Luigi De Laurentiis Lion of the Future Award

Oceans Are The Real Continents (It, Cu) * – OPENING FILM

Dir. Tommaso Santambrogio

Milk (The Netherlands) *

Dir. Stefanie Kolk

Sidonie In Japan (Fr, Ger, Jp, Switz)

Dir. Élise Girard

Foremost By Night (Sp, Port, Fr) *

Dir. Víctor Iriarte

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Canada) *

Dir. Ariane Louis-Seize

Snow In Midsummer (Malay, Tai, Sing)

Dir. Chong Keat Aun

Backstage (Mor, Tun, Bel, Fr, Qat, Nor, Saudi Arabia) *

Dir. Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane

The Summer With Carmen (Greece)

Dir. Zacharias Mavroeidis

Following The Sound (Japan)

Dir. Kyoshi Sugita

Through The Night (Bel, Can, Fr) *

Dir. Delphine Girard

OUT OF COMPETITION

COUP! (US) – CLOSING FILM

Dir. Austin Stark, Joseph Schuman

SPECIAL EVENTS

The Sun Will Rise – (Iran, France)

Dir. Ayat Najafi

Bye Bye Tiberias (Fr, Pal, Bel, Qat)

Dir. Lina Soualem

Photophobia (Sl, Czech Rep, Ukr)

Dir. Ivan Ostrochovský, Pavol Pekarčík

This Is How A child Becomes A Poet (It, Fr)

Dir. Céline Sciamma

21 Days Until The End Of The World (N. Macedonia)

Dir. Teona Strugar Mitevska

The Outpost (It, Br)

Dir. Edoardo Morabito

’LExpérience Zola (Fr, It)

Dir. Gianluca Matarrese

Miu Miu Women‘s Tales

#25 Eye Two Times Mouth

Dir. Lila Avilés

#26 Stane

Dir. Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović

Venetian Nights

Casablanca (Fr, It)

Dir. Adriano Valerio

With The Grace Of A God (It

Dir. Alessandro Roja

Fragments Of A Life Loved (It)

Dir. Chloé Barreau

The Invention Of Snow (It)

Dir. Vittorio Moroni

Le Mie Poesie Non Cambieranno Il Mondo (It)

Dir. Annalena Benini e Francesco Piccolo

Flesh And Bronze (It)

Dir. Fabio Mollo, Alessandra Cataleta

Special Screening/Special presentation

Nina Of The Wolves (It)

Dir. Antonio Pisu

Special Screenings/Dialogues With Auteurs

C.R.A.Z.Y. (Can)

Dir. Jean-Marc Vallée

(Screening as a tribute to Jean-Marc Vallée in collaboration with SODEC and the Delegation of Quebec in Rome)

Il Popolo Delle Donne. Il Film (It)

Dir. Yuri Ancarani

The Writer In The Trees (It, Fr)

Dir. Duccio Chiarini