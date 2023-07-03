Annemarie Jacir, Aisling Walsh, Jim Sheridan & Anca Damian Head To Venice Gap-Financing Market – Full Feature Film Project List

New Feature projects by Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir, Ireland’s Aisling Walsh and Jim Sheridan as well as Romanian filmmaker Anca Damian have been selected for the upcoming edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market.
The 10th edition of the co-financing meeting will run from Sept. 1 to 3 as part as of the Venice Production Bridge, which is the industry component of the Venice Film Festival (Aug 30 to Sept. 9)
The market will present 62 projects in the final stages of development and funding, selected from 280 submissions.
The selection spans 34 feature-length fiction Film and documentary projects, 14 Immersive projects, 11 Biennale College Cinema – Virtual Reality projects and three Biennale College Cinema projects.
To be eligible for inclusion, the fiction films must have at least 70% of funding in place and be looking for minority partners only.
Full List of Feature Film Projects:
- After The Evil (doc) by Tamara Erde, Gloria Films Production
- All Before You (fiction), by Annemarie Jacir, Philistine Films
- Animus (doc) by Eliane De Latour, Les Films d’Ici Méditerranée, Les Films Du Tambour De Soie
- Blue Blood (fiction) by Juris Kursietis, White Picture
- Blue Flower (fiction) by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, Colonelle films
- Caravan Fiction (fiction) by Zuzana Kirchnerová, MasterFilm
- Daughter’s Daughter (fiction) by Huang Xi, Sun Lok Productions
- Dayao Swims Against The Flow (fiction) by Zhang Tao, House on Fire
- Drowning Dry (fiction) by Laurynas Bareisa, Afterschool Production
- Earthquake (fiction) by Neo Sora, Cineric Creative, Zakkubalan, Cinema Inutile
- Elephants In The Fog (fiction) by Abinash Bikram Shah, Les Valseurs, Underground Talkies Nepal
- England Made Me (fiction) by Måns Månsson, Fasad Film Production AB
- Ethel (fiction) by Aisling Walsh, Sphère Média
- Fiore Mio (doc) by Paolo Cognetti, Samarcanda Film
- Fredy (fiction) by Will Prosper, Peripheria
- From The Dark (fiction) by Giovanni Piras, La Sarraz Pictures
- Girl In The Clouds (fiction) by Philippe Riche, Brio Films
- Hen (fiction) by György Palfi, Pallas Film, View Master Films, Twenty Twenty Vision
- Invisible (doc) by Adele Tulli, FilmAffair, Pepito Produzioni, Les Films d’Ici
- Jacindamania (doc) (New Zealand) by Pietra Brettkelly, Justin Pemberton, This Too Shall Pass, Pietra Brettkelly Films
- Nothing But The Truth About Extraterrestrials (fiction) by Guylaine Maroist, Eric Ruel, La Ruelle Films
- Picturehouse (fiction) by Minh Nguyen-Vo, Girelle Production, Hkfilm, East Films, Add Oil Films, Daluyong Studios
- Poem About Stars (fiction) by Dmytro Kashuba, Sarke Studio Ukraine
- Re-creation (doc) by Jim Sheridan, David Merriman, Hell’s Kitchen, Joli Rideau Media
- Reshma Shera (fiction) by Megha Ramaswamy, NiKo Film, Nicole Gerhards
- Starseed (fiction) by Anca Damian, Aparte Film, Special Touch Studios
- Summer War (fiction) by Alicia Scherson, Araucaria Cine
- Thank You For Banking With Us! (fiction), by Laila Abbas, In Good Company GmbH
- The Bone Sparrow (fiction) by Kim Mordaunt, Carver Films
- The Damned (fiction) by Roberto Minervini, Okta Film, Michigan Films, Pulpa Film
- The French Teacher (fiction) by Ricardo Alves Jr., Entre Filmes, Les Valseurs, Karõ Filmes
- Vermiglio Or The Mountain Bride (fiction) by Maura Del Pero, Cinedora, Charades, Versus
- The Worlds of Hamdi (fiction) by Isabelle Lavigne, micro_scope
- Zsazsa Zaturnnah Vs The Amazonistas Of Planet X (fiction) by Avid Liongoren, Rocketsheep Studio,Ghosts City Films
