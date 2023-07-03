Annemarie Jacir, Aisling Walsh, Jim Sheridan & Anca Damian Head To Venice Gap-Financing Market – Full Feature Film Project List

New Feature projects by Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir, Ireland’s Aisling Walsh and Jim Sheridan as well as Romanian filmmaker Anca Damian have been selected for the upcoming edition of the Venice Gap-Financing Market.

The 10th edition of the co-financing meeting will run from Sept. 1 to 3 as part as of the Venice Production Bridge, which is the industry component of the Venice Film Festival (Aug 30 to Sept. 9)

The market will present 62 projects in the final stages of development and funding, selected from 280 submissions.

The selection spans 34 feature-length fiction Film and documentary projects, 14 Immersive projects, 11 Biennale College Cinema – Virtual Reality projects and three Biennale College Cinema projects.

To be eligible for inclusion, the fiction films must have at least 70% of funding in place and be looking for minority partners only.

Full List of Feature Film Projects:

After The Evil (doc) by Tamara Erde, Gloria Films Production

All Before You (fiction), by Annemarie Jacir, Philistine Films

Animus (doc) by Eliane De Latour, Les Films d’Ici Méditerranée, Les Films Du Tambour De Soie

Blue Blood (fiction) by Juris Kursietis, White Picture

Blue Flower (fiction) by Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, Colonelle films

Caravan Fiction (fiction) by Zuzana Kirchnerová, MasterFilm

Daughter’s Daughter (fiction) by Huang Xi, Sun Lok Productions

Dayao Swims Against The Flow (fiction) by Zhang Tao, House on Fire

Drowning Dry (fiction) by Laurynas Bareisa, Afterschool Production

Earthquake (fiction) by Neo Sora, Cineric Creative, Zakkubalan, Cinema Inutile

Elephants In The Fog (fiction) by Abinash Bikram Shah, Les Valseurs, Underground Talkies Nepal

England Made Me (fiction) by Måns Månsson, Fasad Film Production AB

Ethel (fiction) by Aisling Walsh, Sphère Média

Fiore Mio (doc) by Paolo Cognetti, Samarcanda Film

Fredy (fiction) by Will Prosper, Peripheria

From The Dark (fiction) by Giovanni Piras, La Sarraz Pictures

Girl In The Clouds (fiction) by Philippe Riche, Brio Films

Hen (fiction) by György Palfi, Pallas Film, View Master Films, Twenty Twenty Vision

Invisible (doc) by Adele Tulli, FilmAffair, Pepito Produzioni, Les Films d’Ici

Jacindamania (doc) (New Zealand) by Pietra Brettkelly, Justin Pemberton, This Too Shall Pass, Pietra Brettkelly Films

Nothing But The Truth About Extraterrestrials (fiction) by Guylaine Maroist, Eric Ruel, La Ruelle Films

Picturehouse (fiction) by Minh Nguyen-Vo, Girelle Production, Hkfilm, East Films, Add Oil Films, Daluyong Studios

Poem About Stars (fiction) by Dmytro Kashuba, Sarke Studio Ukraine

Re-creation (doc) by Jim Sheridan, David Merriman, Hell’s Kitchen, Joli Rideau Media

Reshma Shera (fiction) by Megha Ramaswamy, NiKo Film, Nicole Gerhards

Starseed (fiction) by Anca Damian, Aparte Film, Special Touch Studios

Summer War (fiction) by Alicia Scherson, Araucaria Cine

Thank You For Banking With Us! (fiction), by Laila Abbas, In Good Company GmbH

The Bone Sparrow (fiction) by Kim Mordaunt, Carver Films

The Damned (fiction) by Roberto Minervini, Okta Film, Michigan Films, Pulpa Film

The French Teacher (fiction) by Ricardo Alves Jr., Entre Filmes, Les Valseurs, Karõ Filmes

Vermiglio Or The Mountain Bride (fiction) by Maura Del Pero, Cinedora, Charades, Versus

The Worlds of Hamdi (fiction) by Isabelle Lavigne, micro_scope