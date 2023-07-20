Vanna White Inks Deal To Continue On ‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’

Vanna White has signed a new deal to return as host of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which involves a significant salary increase, we hear.

No decision yet for White on the syndicated mothership Wheel of Fortune, as her contract runs through 2024. Host Pat Sajak announced in June that he planned to retire from the syndicated game show after its upcoming 41st season. As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest will be taking the reins as host of Wheel of Fortune in Season 42 and also will serve as consulting producer. The show has been renewed through its 45th season.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune offers a $1 million prize to the top-earning celebrity benefitting a charity. All they have to do is spin the wheel and solve puzzles while beating out their competitors. Prior stars visiting the show hosted by Sajak and White include Abbott Elementary stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Chris Perfetti; Jack Black; Julie Bowen; Kal Penn; Sasheer Zamata; and RuPaul.

No decision yet for White on the syndicated mothership Wheel of Fortune, as her contract runs through 2024. Host Pat Sajak announced in June that he planned to retire from the syndicated game show after its upcoming 41st season. As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest will be taking the reins as host of Wheel of Fortune in Season 42 and also will serve as consulting producer. The show has been renewed through its 45th season.

Both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune are produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CBS Media Ventures. Bellamie Blackstone executive produces.

News of White’s new deal was first reported by TMZ.

Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva contributed to this report.