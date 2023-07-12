‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scores First Two Emmy Nominations Including Unstructured Reality Program

Raise your glass for Vanderpump Rules as the Bravo reality series has scored its first two Emmy nominations in its ten-season history.

Vanderpump Rules received a nod in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program where it will compete against Indian Matchmaking (Netflix), RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV), Selling Sunset (Netflix) and Welcome to Wrexham (FX).

The reality series also scored a nod in the Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program category. The episode “Lady and the Glamp” was submitted with the following editors nominated: Jesse Friedman, Tom McCudden, Ramin Mortazavi, Christian le Guilloux, Paul Peltekian, Sax Eno and Robert Garry.

In this category, the Bravo show will compete with Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel), Life Below Zero (National Geographic), RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (MTV) and Welcome to Wrexham (FX).

Vanderpump Rules is a production of Evolution Media for Bravo.

The reality show continues to ride high living “the best days of our lives” following “Scandoval” which catapulted the series into new heights. “Scandoval” happened as Season 10 of the show had completed the principal filming of the series with filming resuming to capture the fallout of the bombshell affair involving Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

As Season 10 began airing on Bravo earlier this year, news dropped that Sandoval had been maintaining an affair with co-star Leviss throughout the filming of the show and behind Madix’s back. This scandal reinvigorated the show and piqued the interest of viewers who tuned in to catch “clues” of any shenanigans between Sandoval and Leviss that cameras may have caught.

Vanderpump Rules started filming Season 11 recently with the whole cast expected to return.

