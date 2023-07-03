‘Vanderpump Rules’: First Look At Season 11 As Bravo Series Starts Filming

Filming for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 has started in West Hollywood and Bravo shared a first look of the cast coming together with cameras rolling.

The cast filmed their first group scenes at Lisa Vanderpump’s TomTom bar in West Hollywood. Alongside Vanderpump were Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent and Ally Lewber, who is James Kennedy’s girlfriend.

Vanderpump Rules experienced a ratings resurgence with Season 10 as viewers tuned in to catch the fallout of “Scandoval,” after Madix found out her boyfriend Tom Sandoval and friend Raquel Leviss had been having an affair for almost a year.

Bravo has not officially revealed the complete cast returning for the new season and Leviss’ comeback still remains up in the air.

The new season will undoubtedly follow Madix as she moves on from the cheating scandal and as she opens up a sandwich shop with co-star Maloney.

See the first photos of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 below.

Just as production for Season 11 has started, it was recently confirmed that Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright were returning to the Vanderpump Rules universe in a spinoff. The new show would focus on the married couple living in the Valley and would also feature Kristen Doute’s return.

With the added attention Vanderpump Rules received following the cheating scandal, Lisa Vanderpump also scored a spinoff at Hulu. The streamer ordered 10 episodes of Vanderpump Villa that would take place at the reality star’s luxury French villa.