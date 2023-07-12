‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast React To Emmy Nominations: Lala Kent “Thrilled,” Katie Maloney “Insanely Proud” & Scheana Shay Gives Shoutout To Editors

Vanderpump Rules scored its first two Emmy nominations in the categories of Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program. The cast is pumped for the mentions and have been sharing reactions to the nods.

“I’m so thrilled for Vanderpump Rules to be nominated for two Emmys this year,” Lala Kent said in a statement to Deadline. “To be recognized for putting our real, messy, beautiful lives out for the world to see is such an honor. And we’re just getting started. Kudos to our team at Bravo and Evolution for the great season.”

Scheana Shay was in the middle of breakfast with her husband Brock Davies and her daughter Summer Moon Honey when she shared her excitement over the noms.

“Oh my gosh, we are nominated for not one, but two Emmys!” she posted on her Instagram Stories. “I’ve been saying it for years, our editors deserve an Emmy and you know what, so do we. Congrats to everyone who works on our show, our cast… oh my God, we did it!”

Katie Maloney reshared an Instagram post by Bravo on her Instagram Stories and added, “If you ask me if sharing my life for the last 10 years on TV has been worth it.. the answer is yes. I’m insanely proud of this show and everyone who is a part of it.”

Bravo daddy Andy Cohen is excited about Vanderpump Rules and questioned why The Real Housewives franchise has not received any love from the Television Academy.

“So pumped for Vanderpump Rules’ Emmy nomination… and tbh a little befuddled that the Housewives haven’t ever gotten one in all these years!” Cohen shared on Threads.

Lisa Vanderpump, the businesswoman who gives name to the show, shared on Instagram, “Congratulations to everyone who has poured their heart and soul into this show for the past decade!”