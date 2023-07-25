‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Enters ‘Love Island USA’ Villa To “Deliver The Drama” & Gets Slow-Mo Bombshell Treatment

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has entered the Love Island USA villa as the show teased her appearance for Tuesday night’s episode.

Ahead of Madix entering the villa of Peacock’s reality series set in Fiji, her presence was teased with a video on social media with Madix receiving an iconic text.

“I got a text!” Madix says with excitement as she soaks up the sun in a day bed. “You could say there’s a hot new bombshell entering the villa. Me!”

The reality TV crossover you didn't know you needed.



Ariana Madix arrives at the #LoveIslandUSA Villa tomorrow, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/YlEeOhq6sZ — Peacock (@peacock) July 25, 2023

At the end of Monday night’s episode, Madix got the iconic bombshell slow-mo treatment with a preview of her entrance into the villa. Madix was surely living out her dreams as she is a fan of the dating show. In fact, during one of her feuds with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval on the Bravo reality series, he complained that they were not spending enough time as a couple. It was cited that Madix was invested in the Love Island drama with her friends, a show that Sandoval was seemingly not a fan of as it required too much time being that it airs six times a week.

“A very special bombshell hits the villa,” Love Island USA narrator Iain Stirling says in the preview as Madix makes her way into the villa. “Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix delivers the drama.”

Love Island USA streams Tuesday through Sunday at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT on Peacock.

Watch the preview in the video posted below.