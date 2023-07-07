‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix To Compete On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ This Fall

The success-is-the-best-revenge tour continues for Ariana Madix: She’s going to compete on Dancing with the Stars now.

The Vanderpump Rules star will don the sequins and Danskins this fall when the show returns to ABC. News of her casting was announced this morning on Good Morning America.

The rest of the competitors will be revealed in the fall.

Madix became a household name this year — at least for those who glue themselves to Bravo shows — when her Vanderpump Rules ex-boyfriend Tom Sandova of nearly 10 years hooked up with her friend Raquel Leviss. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules had just started airing at the start of the year when news of the “Scandoval” blew up on social media.

The entanglement resulted in Sandoval and Madix’s split and ended up playing a massive role in the Vanderpump Rules reunion in May. But Madix definitely benefitted from the pity party: Lifetime quickly cast her opposite Meagan Good in the movie Buying Back My Daughter. It’s about a mother who finds her missing teenage daughter being sex trafficked on an escort website. Madix plays Karen, a police officer who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.

The movie will air in the fall. Here’s a first look of Madix wearing the badge. In the meantime, Madix has said she is willing to return to Vanderpump Rules for an 11th season — “if they’ll have me,” she added.

In May, it was announced that DWTS was moving back to ABC after airing for one season on Disney+. Yas!