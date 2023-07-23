USA’s 3-0 Win Over Vietnam In The Women’s World Cup Group E Opener Scores Big For Fox Sports & Telemundo

Players of USA pose for a team photo prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Vietnam

It was a major win for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team as they made their debut at the 2023 Women’s World Cup and a record-breaking win for U.S. networks airing the championship.

Team USA had a successful debut in Group E as they faced Vietnam besting them in a game that ended up with a score of 3-0.

Fox Sports said that the Group E opener scored 5,261,000 viewers which made it the second-most watched Group Stage telecast on English language television. The bout peaked at 6.5 million viewers in a match that saw Sophia Smith score two goals. It was the USA vs. Chile match in 2019 that still has the crown for the most-watched telecast with 5,337,000 viewers.

The match was also the most-streamed Women’s World Cup Group Stage match in Fox Sports history with an average-minute audience of 155,831.

Telemundo aired the match in Spanish where it also scored big with an average Total Audience Delivery of 1 million viewers across Telemundo, Peacock, Universo and Telemundo’s streaming platforms. This match was the most watched Women’s World Cup Group Stage encounter in Spanish-language history.

The USA Team opener doubled the opening match v. Thailand in 2019 and had the highest Average Minute Audience on digital with 152,000 viewers to become the most streamed Women’s World Cup match in Spanish-Language history.

The USWNT will next make an appearance on Wednesday, July 26 in a match against the Netherlands at 9 p.m. ET with a third match scheduled for August 1 at 3 a.m. ET.