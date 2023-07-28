‘Up Here’ Musical Comedy Canceled By Hulu After One Season

Up Here -- “Lindsay” - Episode 101 -- When a long forgotten dream is reawakened, Lindsay decides to leave her small life in small-town Vermont to find out who she really is and what she really wants. Lindsay (Mae Whitman), Joan (Katie Finneran), Tom (John Hodgman), and Celeste (Sophia Hammons), shown.

Hulu is saying so long to Up Here, the musical romantic comedy from Dear Evan Hansen writer Steven Levenson, after one season.

The eight-episode series, which also hailed from Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show), Thomas Kail, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, was set in New York City in 1999 and followed a couple as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves. It bowed in March.

Up Here starred Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, Andréa Burns, John Hodgman and Scott Porter.

20th Television and Kail’s Old 320 Sycamore Productions co-produced the series.