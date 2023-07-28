Universal Halloween Horror Nights 2023: Hollywood & Orlando Parks Conjuring Up Chucky, The Exorcist And Universal Monsters-Themed Haunted Houses

Universal today announced specifics for its popular Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. All-new haunted houses include “The Exorcist: Believer,” inspired by the new Universal Pictures film from Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Entertainment, “Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” based on the popular USA & SYFY series, and “Universal Monsters: Unmasked,” inspired by Universal’s legacy of iconic cinematic monsters.

The terror kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, September 1 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 7.

Here are the storylines of the new attractions:

The Exorcist: Believer

Set in a bustling street market in Haiti, where an innocent purchase of a strange folk doll with three eyes leads to the opening of a demonic portal, the awakening of sinister spirits and the subsequent disappearance of two 12-year-old girls in the U.S. The girls are found three days later with no memory of what happened to them. After the girls begin to exhibit unsettling behavior, it soon becomes clear that only an exorcism can save them – and everyone who comes in contact with them, including unwitting guests, is suddenly at risk of losing their souls.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Chucky has been mired in the agony of disrespect he feels from his peers at not being taken seriously. Thus begins his quest to turn his haunted house into a living slaughterhouse by killing every person who enters.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Lurking sixty feet beneath the bustling streets of the City of Lights, the dank Catacombs of Paris house a much darker secret. . . The all-new haunted house “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” takes guests down into the infamous burial grounds where every corner and crevice overflows with millions of skeletal remains and even more sinister secrets. Deep within the Catacombs, Universal’s most notorious creatures – The Phantom of the Opera, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Dr. Jack Griffin, aka The Invisible Man – also lie in wait as they bide their time and seek vengeance against guests after the opening of the Catacombs to public visitation.

Once again, Slash is creating an original score for the west coast version of the “Universal Monsters: Unmasked” haunted house.

In Orlando, there will be five additional new haunted houses: “Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins,” “Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate,” “YETI: Campground Kills,” “The Darkest Deal” and “Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings.”

The resort will also conjure up five new scare zones, including “Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horror,” “Dark Zodiac,” “Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror,” “Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood” and “Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged.”

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights at Universal Orlando Resort from Friday, September 1 through Saturday, November 4, and at Universal Studios Hollywood from Thursday, September 7 through Tuesday, October 31.

Watch the trailer for the Exorcist attraction below.