U.S. Women’s World Cup Soccer Docuseries Ordered By Netflix

The U.S. Women’s Soccer team’s journey to a possible third World Cup title will be documented in a multi-episode docuseries set to launch globally on the streaming network this fall. The series is currently in production in New Zealand and Australia following the team as they compete for the 2023 World Cup.

A co-production with Time Studios, Words + Pictures and Togethxr, “the sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds,” per Netflix.

The series includes veteran champs such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who recently announced this was her last World Cup, 18-year-old rising star Alyssa Thompson as well as US Women’s World Cup Team first timers Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis. Additional names will be announced at a later date.

The as-yet untitled docuseries is directed by two-time Emmy winner and Time Studios Executive Producer Rebecca Gitlitz (30 for 30 Shorts, 2012 Summer Olympics). The series is executive produced by Emmy winner Connor Schell (The Last Dance, OJ: Made in America, 30 for 30) with Mike Beck, Alexa Conway, Libby Geist, Rebecca Gitlitz, Ian Orefice, Jamie Patricof and Jessica Sherif and produced by Marie Margolius and Nick Eisenberg.