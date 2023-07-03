‘New Amsterdam’ Alum Tyler Labine Recovering From “Potentially Fatal” Blood Clot

Tyler Labine, who starred as Dr. Iggy Frome on all five seasons of NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, is facing his own personal medical situation. The actor says he’s slowly recovering from a “potentially fatal blood clot” in his intestines and liver, that fortunately was caught in time. Labine shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Sometimes it’s a Tuesday and you’re walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off. Then sometimes you wake up on a weds with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital. And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes,” Labine wrote on Instagram along with video that included footage of his ambulance ride to the hospital and images of himself with an IV in his arm and dressed in a hospital gown.

He added he was doing better, but recovering slowly.

“I’m doing alright. Slow recovery but I’m here with my family supporting me and my lovely girlfriend Martha taking care of me,” he wrote. “I’m counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what’s really important to me in this life.”

Labine is coming off his five-season run as Dr. Iggy Frome on NBC medical drama series New Amsterdam, He can be seen in the new season of the BBC America series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. On the big screen, he has starred alongside Alan Tudyk in the cult horror-comedy Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, Rise of The Planet of The Apes, and Sony Pictures’ Escape Room. He’ll next be seen in a starring role alongside Ella Rae Rappaport and Arvin Kananian in Egghead Republic, the latest feature from Swedish directing duo Pella Kågerman and Hugo Lilja (Aniara).