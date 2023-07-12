Tyler James Williams On His Second Emmy Nomination For ‘Abbott Elementary’ & A Potential Actors Strike: “It’s Time”

Tyler James Williams has earned his second Emmy nomination for his role as Gregory Eddie on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

Last year, he eagerly watched as nominations were announced live and he earned his first career nod, but this year he tells Deadline he decided to take a more zen approach: “I was actually sitting, looking at the Hudson River just hanging out, and my agent called.”

In addition to Williams’ recognition for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary scored eight nominations Wednesday morning, including Outstanding Comedy Series for the second consecutive year. Creator and star Quinta Brunson also received an acting nomination. Even the second time around, Williams says the acknowledgment is still just as sweet.

“I’m just never expecting anything. You know what I mean? There were great shows that came out this year, really great,” he said.

However, the moment feels somewhat bittersweet as nominations were announced on the eve of a potential SAG-AFTRA strike. The actors guild’s current contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expires at midnight PT, after both parties agreed to an extension. Williams tells Deadline that, not only does he stand with his union, he thinks that the fight for a fair contract is imperative to the continued success of Abbott Elementary.

“Our [departments] need to be able to eat and live. If they can’t do that, then we can’t make this show be the best that it can possibly be,” he said.

In the interview below, Williams breaks down his feelings about his second career nomination, representing broadcast shows at the Emmys, and going on strike.

DEADLINE: Congratulations on your nomination. Were you watching the livestream?

TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS: No, I wasn’t. I did last year. But this year, I tried to be as disconnected from it as possible. Just because I think there was so much heat on our show from last year, and we really made a conscious effort not to lean into expectations or anything like that. So I was actually sitting, looking at the Hudson River just hanging out, and my agent called. That’s how I found out.

DEADLINE: Well the show did great again this year.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, it did. You know, it’s hard to come back for a second season that’s longer than the first after having such a critically acclaimed first season. We definitely felt some of that pressure. But I think we’ve made the choice to just make the show we wanted to make. And Quinta was always very clear about that. She was like, ‘We’re still going to be us. We’re gonna act like none of this happened.’ And I think as long as we continue to do that, hopefully, we can maintain a successful model.

DEADLINE: Have you spoken to Quinta or anyone else from the cast or crew yet?

WILLIAMS: The group chat is very active. A lot of ‘Holy Sh*t’ from Chris Perfetti. Quinta is being mom, saying ‘Proud of you all.’ So it’s the group text [going off], because I think we’re all currently on the phone with somebody. So we haven’t spoken.

DEADLINE: Does maintaining that level-headed attitude and limiting your expectations made the nominations just as exciting this time around?

WILLIAMS: It does. It really does. I’m just never expecting anything. You know what I mean? There were great shows that came out this year, really great. And I was actually surprised not to see Harrison Ford in my category for Shrinking. I just thought everything was just so good. So it does still feel like the stars aligning in some crazy way that you never thought they would for this network show. Network’s not supposed to be here. So it’s a different kind of special.

DEADLINE: Abbott Elementary is representing for broadcast, which is not very represented anymore in the awards landscape. How does it feel to be carrying that mantle?

WILLIAMS: I come from network TV. I feel a weight and a responsibility to remind people that network is still good, that we’re still here. Network’s not going anywhere. It’s one of the things that, as we’ve been talking about striking and all of that, one of the things we’re fighting over is residuals. Network has always had that model. It works. And, I think it reaches a very specific but unique audience in a way that streaming kind of hits these niche audiences. So I think it’s good to have a network contenders still here reminding people that network’s not dead.

DEADLINE: There’s also something special about broadcast shows, which have far more limitations than streaming shows in terms of their content.

WILLIAMS: Me and Quinta talk about that all the time. We don’t get to just do 10 or 13 [episodes]. We have to do 22, and we have 21 minutes and 40 seconds, period. It a box to play in, and I think that’s what I like about it creatively. To me, art is really great when it still has to meet the consumer side as well. That’s also part of the art form — the art form is making something good that can also be told in a certain amount of time. It just kind of ups the stakes of it. I’ve done both. I’ve done network, and I’ve done streamers… the bar feels higher. It does. But if it works, it works.

DEADLINE: You mentioned the strike. It is a momentous day, as we’re on the precipice of a potential actors strike. How are you feeling about that possibility?

WILLIAMS: I have friends who are series regulars on shows who can’t afford to live in LA. That’s been happening for years. It has to be corrected. It’s not something that’s sustainable. I’m completely in support of my union’s decision to strike if that’s what it comes down to. I was here for the last Writers Guild strike in 2007, and I remember the things that we were talking about then, which made the issues that now are [affecting workers]. New media is not new anymore. I think the business model needs to reflect that so that people can have an actual living and not be locked under an exclusivity contract, but only doing 10 episodes a year and not seeing residuals from that. There’s no way to sustain that. So it’s time. I hope it doesn’t have to come down to the strike and that we can cut a deal that’s equitable for everybody. But if not, then so be it.

DEADLINE: The WGA has been on strike for 72 days. Abbott has been very heavily represented on the picket lines. Writer and producer Brittani Nichols has been so outspoken on social media and on the line as a strike captain. Quinta has sent food and also been on the line. UTLA partnered with Abbott for a themed picket day. How does it feel to see your show so heavily represented out there?

WILLIAMS: So Brittani was actively talking about the strike while we were shooting Season 2. She was getting us ready, like, ‘Hey, this is happening.’ She was going to be a strike captain. So we were very well informed, and she was very vocal about it the entire time as well. And for us, our writers feel like cast. They honestly do. So many of them actually are down on set with us usually, and we typically when we do show hangouts, it’s not just cast. It’s writers, for sure. So when they hit the picket line, we were all ready to go. I’ve been in New York the majority of the time… So I haven’t been in LA a lot, but I’m seeing photos and messages from the line left and right from people, and I think that’s where we should be. We should be there supporting them, because at the end of the day, it starts on page. They understand these characters just as well, if not better than we do.

DEADLINE: Before I let you go, I have to ask about Season 3… It’s already been renewed, so eventually, when we do get to see it, what are you looking forward to most with Gregory?

WILLIAMS: Oh, here’s the thing. I already know. Like, as much as we need to strike and we need to get this handled, I really want to go back. We’ve been talking about it for a while. I think seeing Gregory and Jeanine post revealing of their feelings is going to be really unique. And where they choose to go from here and how that relates to their work relationship is going to be interesting. Gregory’s in a place where we’ve never seen him before. He just put everything out on the table, and it didn’t necessarily go well. But that’s life, and I think seeing his adjustment to that is going to be something that fans should definitely look out for whenever we can get back in the writers room. Whenever that can happen, it’s going to be great.

DEADLINE: It is one of those shows that I’m sure audiences are upset to see delayed.

WILLIAMS: I know, I know. The stuff is so good, objectively. Even not being a part of it myself, like this hearing the story, it sounds great. But we will get back at some point. We just have to handle this.