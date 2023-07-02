Two Country Artists – Morgan Wallen And Luke Combs – Top Billboard Hot 100 For First Time In 42 Years

Country music stars Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs simultaneously hold the top two spots on the coveted Billboard Hot 100, marking the first time the genre has sat in those positions in a long time.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” continues atop the chart, with Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” coming in the number two slot. The chart measures song popularity based on radio airplay, radio airplay audience impressions, digital song sales, and streaming activity.

The last time two county stars were atop the Hot 100 was in 1981. In March of that year, Eddie Rabbitt’s “I Love a Rainy Night” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” held the top two spots.

Related Story Billboard Music Awards Shifting Back To Late Fall Date, Looking For New Network Home

For Wallen, topping the charts is becoming routine. His “Last Night” hitting No. 1 marks his 12th time in a row at No. 1. The song is part of his 2023 album One Thing at a Time.

Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” this week moved up a spot, putting him just behind Wallen.

Comb’s “Fast Car” had 51.3 million radio impressions this week, with 21.2 million streams, Billboard reported.

While enjoying his chart success, Wallen has had to deal with injured vocal cords that caused him to postpone shows. The rescheduled shows will be held between Aug. 30 and June 7, 2024.