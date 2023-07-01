Twitter Sets Daily Limit On Number Of Posts You Can Read, Site Is Glitchy

Elon Musk has set a limit on the number of tweets users can read each day. Musk announced the new program Saturday as thousands of users reported problems attempting to access the site.

In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Musk said that verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day. For unverified accounts, the number drops drastically to 600 posts a day. New unverified users can only access 300 posts a day.

In an update, he said rate limits would soon increase to 8,000 for verified users, 800 for unverified and 400 for new unverified.

Musk said in his original tweet that the change is temporary. It is designed to “address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

Users reported a “Rate limit exceeded” or “Cannot retrieve tweets” error message. As of 11 a.m. ET, more than 7,300 people reported issues with to the website Downdetector.