Twitter Stops Emailing Poop Emojis In Response To Press Queries: Now Says, “We Will Get Back To You Soon”

Progress at . Inquiries from members of the fourth estate to the company’s official press email are no longer receiving an automatic poop emoji in response. Instead, Musk said, the company “is now changing the auto reply to “a ‘We will get back to you soon’ infinite loop.”

“Good job Linda for probably influencing that decision,” read one tweet in response to the change, referring to former NBCUniversal sales chief Linda Yaccarino, who was named Twitter’s CEO in May. The seasoned executive will be key to building relationships and strategies with advertisers, Twitter’s main source of revenue. Yaccarino herself tweeted two clap emojis in response to the news.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder instituted the poop emoji communications regime in March. He reluctantly acquired Twitter for $44 billion last fall, ushering in a chaotic period marked by massive layoffs, technical bugs, advertising woes as well as jabs at the press, including suspending some journalists’ accounts.

At the same, Musk decided to release the so-called “Twitter Files,” a tranche of internal documents to journalists Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss purporting to show how the social media platform’s prior management censored speech.

Musk’s previous Twetter press response: