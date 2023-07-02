Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Breaks Silence Amid Elon Musk Setting Viewing Limits: “Running Twitter Is Hard”

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO, is weighing in on the uproar Elon Musk caused on the social platform after setting “view limits” on tweets.

“Running Twitter is hard. I don’t wish that stress upon anyone. I trust that the team is doing their best under the constraints they have, which are immense,” Dorsey tweeted. “It’s easy to critique the decisions from afar…which I’m guilty of…but I know the goal is to see Twitter thrive. It will.”

In a second tweet, he added, “And I do hope they consider building on truly censorship-resistant open protocols like bitcoin and nostr to help ease that burden. Good for all, and critical to preserve the open internet.”

Twitter users woke up to a glitchy platform as Musk set limits on the tweets that users would read daily. Musk said that the limits were put in place “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”

Users that are “verified” and pay a monthly subscription fee would be allowed to read 6000 posts a day, while “unverified” users would be limited to 600 posts a day and new unverified users to 300 a day. Later on in the day, Musk said that the new limits would be 10k for verified users, 1k for unverified users and 500 for new users.

Musk would also later poke fun at users reaching their “view limit” tweeting out the following: “Oh the irony of hitting view limits due to complaining about view limits.”

Dorsey became a trending topic as Musk set new viewing limits. The former Twitter CEO is on the board for Bluesky Social, a new social networking service that aims to compete with Twitter. It currently is in beta and users can only sign up if they have an invite code.

As many people tweeted out their frustration with Musk’s decisions, many users started looking for alternatives, which included Bluesky.