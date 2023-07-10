Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Takes Shots At Rival Threads As Meta Platform Crosses 100M Signups

CEO Linda Yaccarino is throwing a little shade at Threads after CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his platform had crossed 100 million signups in less than a week.

“Don’t want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it,” Yaccarino tweeted.

Yaccarino’s message came after Zuckerberg shared the news that Threads reached the milestone this past weekend adding without heavy spending on advertising.

“That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days,” Zuckerberg posted.

Mark Zuckerberg on Threads Threads @zuck

Although Threads is largely seen as a rival to Twitter, Meta’s take on the micro-blogging platform is taking a different approach and not pushing topics like politics and hard news.

“The goal isn’t to replace Twitter,” Instagram boss Adam Mosseri shared on Threads. “The goal is to create a public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter and for communities on Twitter (and other platforms) that are interested in a less angry place for conversations, but not all of Twitter.”

Mosseri clarified that they “won’t discourage or down-rank news or politics” but they “won’t court” those topics as they have in the past.

“Politics and hard news are important, I don’t want to imply otherwise. But my take is, from a platform’s perspective, any incremental engagement or revenue they might drive is not at all worth the scrutiny, negativity (let’s be honest), or integrity risks that come along with them,” Mosseri added.

Mosseri noted that Threads can thrive with other communities like sports, music, fashion, beauty and entertainment.