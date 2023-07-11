Where’s My Show? Why Favorites Like ‘Hacks’ & ‘Euphoria’ Won’t Be Getting An Emmy This Year

Every year at Emmy nomination time, the grumble is heard: ‘Dude, where’s my show?’ It can feel like a kick in the teeth if you’ve been watching something truly great and its name isn’t called.

Here’s the bottom line: if a show didn’t air the required number of episodes before the May 31 deadline, it’s out. That means if it’s a series (comedy, drama, animation, variety, short-form or reality) there needs to be a minimum of six episodes available for public viewing on a national platform (not just voter screeners) by that date. For documentary series or hosted nonfiction series, it’s three episodes. For limited/ anthology series, all episodes must have aired by deadline.

So for example, Apple TV+ drama series Silo missed the deadline by a mere squeak. Its sixth—and qualifying—episode, “The Relic”, aired on June 2.

And this is why you won’t hear a peep from Euphoria this time either. You may have been distracted by the furor surrounding Sam Levinson’s other show, The Idol, but remember his Emmy darling and fan- favorite drama series Euphoria hasn’t returned in time. Same with the beloved Hacks—its third season didn’t air by the deadline, as with that other comedy favorite, Curb Your Enthusiasm. Boots Riley’s comedy newcomer I’m a Virgo, starring Jharrel Jerome (who won Lead Actor in 2019 for When They See Us), is also excluded, since it premiered June 23.

Drama series Severance is out, along with The Morning Show—its third season won’t premiere until September 13—and Outlander isn’t eligible this year either. Nor is The Crowded Room, or And Just Like That...

Marvel fans will be missing Disney+ series Secret Invasion as well, which aired its first episode on June 21. Ditto for the anthology series Black Mirror. It missed the deadline by just a couple of weeks, airing all episodes on Netflix June 15.

In the past, Black Mirror has perhaps bent, or shall we say slightly warped the rules by submitting—and winning—in the TV Movie category three years in a row for “San Junipero” in 2017, “USS Callister” in 2018 and “Bandersnatch” in 2019. But in 2020, the Academy pulled the rug out and put it in the crowded Drama Series category. Regardless, the show won’t be on the docket this time at all.

Then there’s season confusion to boot. You might wonder, how come we’ve all just eaten up (sorry) Season 2 of The Bear, but any zinging acceptance speeches from its epic collection of guest stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Olivia Colman and John Mulaney are off the menu? It’s because it’s Season 1 that’s eligible. It was a smart voter-refresh to air the new season during the voting window, but it can be befuddling too, trying to keep track of what’s eligible and what’s not.

And finally, lest we forget… there are those Emmy-heavy shows you miss simply because they’re over, like Ozark, This Is Us and Killing Eve.