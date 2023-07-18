Tupac Shakur Death Mystery: Las Vegas Police Serve Warrant In Relation To Rap Icon’s 1996 Shooting

Local authorities have confirmed that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police served a search warrant on Monday in nearby Henderson, Nevada related to the unsolved 1996 shooting of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur on the Las Vegas Strip. That, according to multiple reports.

“The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“It has been a while” since the shooting, Johansson said. “It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that.”

Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down near the Las Vegas Strip. The musician was struck by two rounds in the chest, one in the arm and one in the thigh while sitting in a vehicle on the night of the Mike Tyson-Bruce Seldon fight. He died at a hospital six days later.

The events of that evening and questions surrounding the unsolved case have been the subject of numerous film and TV explorations, including U.S.A.’s 2018 series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls, the 2017 doc Who Shot Biggie and Tupac?, the 2017 biopic All Eyez on Me from Summit, Morgan Creek, Program Pictures and Codeblack Films, Nick Broomfield’s 2002 feature-length documentary Biggie & Tupac, FX’s Emmy-nominated series Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, which premiered earlier this year, the Oscar-nominated film Tupac: Resurrection and many more.

Shakur produced five No. 1 albums in a career that lasted as many years. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.