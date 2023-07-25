Tubi Acquires ‘Underdeveloped’ Mockumentary From Brian A. Metcalf; Sets Premiere Date; Series Secures SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement

Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Tubi has picked up Underdeveloped, a mockumentary from Brian A. Metcalf, starring Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tom Arnold and Mark Pellegrino. It will premiere globally September 8 on Fox Entertainment’s free streaming service Tubi. As an independent production with no direct ties to members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television, it also is one of the latest projects to receive a waiver from SAG-AFTRA amid the actors strike, so filming can move forward.

Created and executive produced by Metcalf under his Black Jellybeans banner, the comedy series focuses on a group of failed and inexperienced producers working together at a production company.

Samm Levine, Shelley Regner, Kelly Arjen, Charlene Amoia, Nolan River, Jaret Reddick, David Henrie and David Koechner also star.

Nicholas, Arjen, Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor executive produce.

Nicholas and Metcalf previously collaborated on the Lionsgate film Adverse.

Nicholas is repped by The Green Room and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.  Metcalf is repped by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Greenberg Glusker.

