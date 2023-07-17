Tubi Names Former Vimeo Chief Anjali Sud CEO

Tubi has appointed former Vimeo chief Anjali Sud as CEO.

Sud will assume her new role on September 1, reporting to Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group. Her appointment follows a shuffle last spring that saw Tubi founder and former CEO Farhad Massoudi depart the company and Cheesbrough take the reins of his newly created group.

Tubi, which Fox acquired in 2020 for $440 million, now reaches 64 million monthly active users and has become a key strategic pillar as the company navigates the ongoing shift of linear viewing toward streaming.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” Cheesbrough said in the announcement of the hire. “She is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

During Sud’s leadership as CEO of Vimeo, which was spun off from Barry Diller’s InterActive Corp. in 2021, the service attracted more than 300 million users. Earlier this month, the publicly traded Vimeo announced Sud’s departure from the company “to pursue a new opportunity,” with board member Adam Gross becoming interim CEO as the company searched for a permanent leader. Prior to Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon.

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” Sud said. “The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world’s stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”

Along with Tubi, Cheesbrough’s group also includes AdRise, Blockchain Creative Labs and Credible, as well as the digital platforms and teams connected to Fox’s digital news, sports and entertainment initiatives.