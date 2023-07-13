‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sarah Desjardins Boards ‘Tron: Ares’

EXCLUSIVE: Before a looming SAG-AFTRA strike, Disney is tying up the cast to their threequel Tron: Ares with the addition of Sarah Desjardins.

Earlier this evening, Deadline told you that Cameron Monaghan is also joining the Joachim Rønning-directed pic, which is eyeing an August start if the strike doesn’t linger.

Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee and Jared Leto are already set for the threequel penned by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.

Pic follows Leto’s computer program Ares on a journey from the digital world to that of humans.

Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto will produce, with Russell Allen as EP.

Desjardins stars in Showtime’s Yellowjackets as Callie Sadecki, Melanie Lynskey’s teenage daughter who has a strained relationship with her parents. The show received an Emmy nomination today for Outstanding Drama Series.

Desjardins also stars in the surprise Netflix hit The Night Agent, which quickly shot up the charts and landed on Netflix’s list of most popular series of all time. On Tuesday, she was nominated for an HCA Award in the category of Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Drama Series for her portrayal of Maddie Redfield, the Vice President’s daughter who gets caught in the crossfire of her father’s bad behavior.

Other credits include Riverdale, Under the Banner of Heaven and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Desjardins is repped by Mosaic and Play Management.