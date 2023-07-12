‘Tron: Ares’ Casts Cameron Monaghan

EXCLUSIVE: Shameless alum Cameron Monaghan has closed a deal to join Jared Leto and more in Tron: Ares, the third film in the Tron sci-fi franchise from Disney. Details as to Monaghan’s character are under wraps, though the film will follow Leto’s computer program Ares on a journey from the digital world to that of humans.

Directing Tron: Ares is Joachim Rønning (Kon-Tiki), who helmed both Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil for Disney following his breakout with 2012’s Kon-Tiki. Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith and Greta Lee round out the cast of the pic penned by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, which is reportedly eyeing an August start, should a SAG-AFTRA strike be avoided. Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto will produce, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

The Tron film series launched with a 1982 title starring Jeff Bridges as video game creator Kevin Flynn, which was lauded for its visual effects and developed a cult classic following after a tough go in its theatrical run. Following that up was the 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy introducing Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde to the cast, which netted a little over $400M upon its debut during the holiday season.

Perhaps best known for his turns as Ian Gallagher on the Emmy-winning Showtime series Shameless, which ran for a staggering 11 seasons between 2011 and 2021, Monaghan also notably portrayed deranged twins Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska on Fox’s Gotham. He lent his voice to the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and has additionally been seen in films like the Lea Thompson-helmed indie The Year of Spectacular Men and the Adam Sandler dramedy Click.

