Trisha Paytas Says ‘Oversharing’ Podcast With Colleen Ballinger Is Over After Accusations Of Inappropriate Conduct With Minors

Trisha Paytas is distancing herself from all the controversies surrounding Colleen Ballinger, the YouTube star known as Miranda Sings.

Paytas shared in a recent YouTube video that the Oversharing podcast she had been co-hosting with Ballinger is over and called the whole ordeal “embarrassing.”

“This is all very embarrassing. It’s very embarrassing at the end of the day, I don’t get embarrassed by many things, like obviously,” Paytas said. “The podcast ending after three episodes is embarrassing. Us doing all this is embarrassing…it takes a lot for me to get embarrassed.”

Oversharing published their first podcast episode on May 23 and only ran for three episodes with the last one being published on June 6. The end of the podcast comes as Ballinger faces multiple controversies online after she was accused of sharing inappropriate exchanges with underage fans.

Ballinger addressed the accusations in a video she shared on her YouTube channel where she sang her response to the tune of a ukelele.

“A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren’t quite true. Doesn’t matter if it’s true, though, just as long as it’s entertaining to you, right?” Ballinger denied any wrongdoing.

Ballinger, who also had a show on Netflix that ran for two seasons, was also recently accused of performing in blackface after a video resurfaced where she’s seen performing Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies.”

In a statement given to NBC News, Ballinger’s legal team denied she painted her face black and clarified she was wearing green face like the witch from Wicked.

“She painted her face green like the witch. After that number, she went right into Single Ladies (while still wearing the green makeup). At that time, she closed all her shows with that Beyoncé number — it was one of her most popular bits,” the statement read.

