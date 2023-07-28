Travis Scott’s ‘Astroworld’ Concert Tragedy Outlined In 1,200-Plus-Page Houston Police Report

A report by the Houston Police Department on the 2021 Astroworld concert crush that caused the death of 10 people and injuries to hundreds was issued today. It indicates that at least one security person tried to get the show to stop before its tragic end.

A police interview with a security guard named Marty Wallgren indicates that he told members of Travis Scott’s team that the show needed to end while guest act Drake was performing. Per the report, Wallgren told them the gravity of the crowd situation and said that the show “needed to end at 10 no matter what.”

Drake told police that he did not receive the message to end the concert and that lighting made it difficult to see what was going on in the crowd in front of him, a complaint echoed by Scott, who followed him in the program.

The report includes an interview with Scott. He told police that while onstage, he was told in his earpiece, “Yo Trav, you got to wrap it up. It’s getting kinda hectic out there,” but that he was not told about how bad things were until later.

Some items in the report were redacted by police, who said that was done because of privacy concerns and applicable law.

However, the report includes numerous interviews with people who survived the concert crush, with most reporting that they were helpless in the wake of the surge while Scott was performing and recalled stepping on people.

Last month, a Texas grand jury declined to indict Scott in relation to the November, 2021 incident.

“He never encouraged people to do anything that resulted in other people being hurt,” Scott’s lawyer told AP, calling the decision is “a great relief.”

Multiple civil lawsuits have been filed against Scott and show producer Live Nation, among others.