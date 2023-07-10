‘Transparent’ Musical Adaptation Planned For Broadway In 2024

Producers of A Transparent Musical, the stage adaptation of the Amazon Studios series that recently completed its world premiere run at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, plan to bring the show to Broadway in 2024.

The musical would be the latest in a string of Broadway productions for Amazon’s MGM Studios, following Some Like It Hot and New York, New York. A Transparent Musical would be the first based on an Amazon Studios original series.

“Transparent remains an incredibly impactful series with salient representation for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Nick Pepper, head of US SVOD Wholly Owned Development, Amazon Studios. “This is the ideal series and characters to bring from series to stage, and we are thrilled to partner with Tony-winning Broadway Producer Eva Price. We hope the audience walks away inspired after experiencing this poignant story.”

Based on the five-season Amazon series that debuted in 2014 and starred Jeffrey Tambor, A Transparent Musical features a book by MJ Kaufman and Joey Soloway, music and lyrics by Faith Soloway, choreography by James Alsop and direction by Tina Landau.

The Taper staging ran from May 23 to June 25. According to Center Theatre Group, operator of the Taper, the musical drew the highest proportion of young audience members (under 40) of any recent Taper production.

A Transparent Musical follows the Pfefferman family’s youngest child Ali Pfefferman as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. According to the official synopsis, “Ali’s Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, A Transparent Musical explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human and startlingly familiar aspects of a universally relatable family.”

The Taper cast included Adina Verson (Ali Pfefferman), Daya Curley (Maura Pfefferman), Liz Larsen (Shelly Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (Ezra), Peppermint (Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Rabbi Raquel).