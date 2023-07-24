Tori Kelly Hospitalized After Collapsing, Getting Treated For Blood Clots: Report

Grammy award-winning singer Tori Kelly reportedly has been hospitalized after collapsing and is now being treated for blood clots.

TMZ reports that the songwriter was out on Sunday night with friends having dinner in downtown L.A. when she passed out. A source told the outlet Kelly was “out for a while” saying that her heart started being really fast before she was rushed to the hospital.

The report states that an ambulance was not called and it was her friends that took her to the hospital making sure she got medical treatment at Cedars-Sinai.

According to the source, Kelly made it to the facility and is now being treated with doctors discovering blood clots in her legs and lungs.

The “Never Alone” singer is reportedly in and out of consciousness and doctors also are working to determine if she has blood clots around her heart.

Deadline has reached out to Kelly’s reps for comment and will update when we hear back.

As of now, Kelly’s social media accounts have not been updated and neither has her husband André Murillo provided a health update.

The 30-year-old singer first gained recognition when she was a teenager after posting videos on YouTube. Kelly was also featured during American Idol Season 9 making it through Hollywood Week coming short of making the top 24.