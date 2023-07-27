Tori Kelly Says She’s “Feeling Stronger” & “Hopeful” After Health Scare

Grammy-winning singer Tori Kelly is speaking out on social media for the first time since being hospitalized after collapsing while out with friends.

In a handwritten letter posted on Instagram and Twitter, the American Idol alum wrote ‘it’s been a scary few days,” adding she’s “feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.”

As previously reported by TMZ, Kelly was out on Sunday night with friends having dinner in downtown L.A. when she passed out. A source told the outlet Kelly was “out for a while” saying that her heart started being really fast before she was rushed to the hospital.

According to TMZ, her friends drove her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she was diagnosed with blood clots in her legs and lungs.

“Of course I am heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first,” her letter continued. “Until I see you again, I want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years.”

Kelly’s new EP Tori releases on Friday.

The singer-songwriter wrote she is “so grateful for the doctors and nurses who have been looking after me,” adding, “I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I have received, thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

The 30-year-old singer first gained recognition when she was a teenager after posting videos on YouTube. Kelly was also featured during American Idol Season 9 making it through Hollywood Week coming short of making the top 24.

See her letter below.

Bruce Haring contributed to this report.