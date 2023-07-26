25-Acre Blaze Breaks Out In Topanga Canyon As Fire Season Gets Underway In Los Angeles

With temperatures hovering between 90 and 100 degrees, a 2-alarm fire broke out in Topanga Canyon at about 2 p.m. this afternoon. Dubbed the Owen Fire, the blaze was pegged at 50 acres by 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

That estimate was later reduced to 25 acres shortly before 4 p.m. by the City of Malibu Public Safety Department, which also reported the blaze at 10% contained.

The Owen Fire is said to be burning near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Santa Maria Road toward the north side of the canyon. Topanga Canyon Boulevard has been closed between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Drive. There are reports of some structures being threatened.

“Keeping a VERY close eye on this one folks… it is already spotting despite only 5-8mph winds,” ABC7 helicopter reporter Chris Cristi wrote on Twitter.

🔥 BREAKING: A roughly 10 acre brush fire is spreading through Topanga Canyon in Malibu. Air resources from LAFD and LA County Fire are enroute. Keeping a VERY close eye on this one folks… it is already spotting despite only 5-8mph winds.



Follow me on Threads for updates pic.twitter.com/LggBx4cfj2 — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 26, 2023

Winds are not expected to get much heavier today, though they are forecast to shift out of the east after sunset, which does tend to funnel wildfires down the canyon. Luckily, those winds are expected to be very light, about 3 mph.

Resident Dave Egerstrom gets a nice shot of a Phos-Chek fire retardant drop on the #OwenFire. Still at 50 acres. pic.twitter.com/V1eo0ukpsa — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile in Santa Clarita north of Los Angeles, firefighters continue to battle a blaze that has blackened hundreds of acres and was, as of this morning, only 10% contained. Dubbed the Agua Fire, that incident grew overnight due to “step terrain and difficult access,” according to the Angeles National Forest Twitter account. The Agua Fire stood at 421 acres this morning with 275 personnel attached to it. Road closures included Soledad Canyon Road between Agua Dulce Road and Crown Valley Road, which is where Tippi Hedren’s Shambala big cat preserve is.

#AguaFire 60 acres, 10% contained.

Firefighters making good progress.

In unified command with @LACoFDPIO,

Aircraft operations will continue around the clock. pic.twitter.com/cB4HCLU5mc — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) July 26, 2023 Also in Santa Clarita, crews battled the Victor Fire overnight, which by this morning stood at 60 acres and about 40% contained.

Fire Update: As of this morning the #VictorFire is 40% contained and acreage has been downgraded to 60. Fire crews will be mopping up today and Sierra Highway is expected to remain closed between Newhall Avenue and Foothill until approx. 8 p.m. this evening. pic.twitter.com/oj6udOzzRN — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) July 26, 2023

Developing…