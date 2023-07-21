Tony Bennett Tributes Pour In From Elton John, Brian Wilson, Amy Winehouse Foundation, Harry Connick Jr, Nancy Pelosi, More

(L-R) Elton John and Tony Bennett at the Musicares 2004 Person of the Year Tribute to Sting

Tony Bennett was remembered Friday by the worlds of music and entertainment after his death was announced at age 96.

Bennett’s career spanned seven decades and seemingly reinvigorated across several generations, from his crooner contemporaries through the MTV age and most recently via his collaborations with Lady Gaga.

Overall, Bennett — whose remarkable life included being in the Army division, the 63rd Infantry, that helped liberate part of the Dachau concentration camp and who later marched with Martin Luther King in Selma — won 20 Grammys and sold 50 million records worldwide. He also was named a Kennedy Center honoree.

See below for reactions to his death, which include from the likes of Elton John, Brian Wilson, Nile Rodgers, and the Amy Winehouse Foundation; Winehouse and Bennett teamed for the duet “Heart and Soul.”

Also making a statement today was Rep. Nancy Pelosi, whose San Francisco district is the subject of arguably Bennett’s most famous song “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” (there is a statue of Bennett in front of the Fairmont Hotel in the city’s Nob Hill section.

Today marks the end of an era, as we say farewell to Tony Bennett. A true star, a true gentleman and a wonderful friend and mentor to Amy. Thank you for the music Tony. Our love and heartfelt condolences to all his family and friends. #TonyBennett @itstonybennett pic.twitter.com/bcoEu7r0No — AmyWinehouseFdation (@AmysFoundation) July 21, 2023

Thinkin' of Tony Bennett pic.twitter.com/SJbfy44xVt — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) July 21, 2023

rest in peace, tony… you changed the world with your voice… thank you for always being so kind to me… i love you and i'll miss you very much… @itstonybennett



photo credit: kevin mazur pic.twitter.com/56Q2TkNDzd — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) July 21, 2023

RIP Tony Bennett. The best of the best. The last of the legends. A man whose heart was as big as his voice. The world’s foremost practitioner of the “Art Of Excellence.”Deepest love and condolences to my friend Danny and the family. — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) July 21, 2023

From Pelosi:

“Paul and I are heartbroken by the passing of Tony Bennett: an extraordinarily gifted singer, a great humanitarian and a true American patriot.

“For seven decades, Tony graced us with his beautiful voice, skillful song-writing and classic tunes. His legendary musical legacy was fittingly decorated: winning twenty Grammys, selling tens of millions of records and performing before eleven Presidents. As historic was Tony’s devotion to serving his Nation. During the second World War, he helped hold the line at the Battle of the Bulge, fight on the frontlines in Germany and liberate the prisoners at a concentration camp. Upon returning home, he continued defending freedom as he marched at Selma with Dr. Martin Luther King, before dedicating the rest of his life to humanitarian causes that have made a difference for millions. He also personally invested his time, resources and celebrity in educating young children in the arts. He was always optimistic about the future.

“Personally, Tony was my dear friend, with whom it was my privilege to share many special moments. I was deeply honored when he came to the Capitol as my special guest for my elections as Speaker.

“In 2018, I was thrilled to welcome him to our City as we renamed a stretch of Mason Street ‘Tony Bennett Way’ as we dedicated a statue to him. His iconic song ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ will live on forever as one of our City’s official anthems – and in the American canon.

“Tony Bennett is a national treasure. May it be a comfort to Tony’s wife, Susan, his children Danny, Antonia, Joanna, Dae, his nine grandchildren and the entire Bennett family that so many around the world pray for them at this sad time.”

My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends pic.twitter.com/eohrA6fpjI — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 21, 2023

Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage. I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians. pic.twitter.com/KAqtyA3ujr — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) July 21, 2023

Tis w/ gr8 sadness, we say farewell to the late great Tony Bennett. He exemplified a person who was good as gold, sweet like sugar & a deeply feeling, empathic human being. I wish more had the stuff you were made of Tony. RIP 🙏 #power2performers pic.twitter.com/j0PrP5mi5I — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) July 21, 2023

Tony Bennett.

That’s how you do it. Life As Lyric.

Music & Art FULLY Realized. So Hip. So Real. So ALIVE as Long As He Lived. Before orchestras. Before trios. Before the blank canvas.

G.O.A.T. with few peers.

🌹🌹🌹 — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) July 21, 2023

This one shouldn’t sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett. 💔 https://t.co/IFCUhxP868 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 21, 2023