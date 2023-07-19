Tomii Crump, Former Head of Unscripted Talent & Casting For NBCUniversal, Joins CAA In Nonfiction TV Department

EXCLUSIVE: Tomii Crump has joined Creative Artists Agency as an agent in its Nonfiction Television department.

Crump joins CAA from NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Unscripted Talent & Casting. In this role, she oversaw unscripted talent, casting, talent relations, and celebrity bookings for programming across competition and game formats, docuseries and lifestyle, live Events and specials, and syndication studios for NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA, short form digital, and Peacock.

Throughout her tenure with NBC, Crump oversaw talent for a multitude of series, including massive international formats like Love Island, The Voice, America’s Got Talent, Password and That’s My Jam. She was instrumental in the launch of Barmeggedon, Snake in the Grass, Traitors, Celebrity Game Face, Celebrity Prank Wars, House of Villains and Queen’s Court.

In syndication, she was a key member of the launch teams for The Kelly Clarkson Show and Karamo, and played a role in Adrienne Bailon-Haughton’s return to a daily strip series as co-host of the newly relaunched E! News.

Prior to NBCU, Crump held executive level positions at Disney-ABC, Warner Bros., TV Land, and BBC Worldwide America.

Crump will be based in the agency’s Los Angeles office.