Tom Hanks Gets Birthday Greetings From Rita Wilson, Who Reveals His Drink Secrets

Tom Hanks turns 67-years-old today, and was saluted by his actor/singer wife Rita Wilson via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children,” Wilson wrote next to a photo of a pattern-clad Hanks.

Wilson went on: Hanks “loves a typewriter just slightly less than me,” and revealed his penchant for exotic drink concoctions. Hanks apparently “invents cocktails like Diet Cokecaine (Diet Coke mixed with Champagne) or a Cokearita (Diet Coke mixed with a margarita).”

Her post added that the “Forrest Gump” actor “is happiest being surround by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans, @givehanx Hanx for our Troops.

“He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love!” Wilson concluded.

Celebrity friends chimed in to the comments section of Wilson’s post to wish Hanks a happy birthday, including John Stamos, Sharon Stone, and Hanks’ “Big” costar Elizabeth Perkins, who said “Happy Birthday, Tom. And what lovely words.”

Hanks and Wilson wed in 1988 and share two children, Chet and Truman Hanks.