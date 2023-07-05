Tom Cruise Lays Out Plan To See ‘Oppenheimer’ & ‘Barbie’ On Their Opening Weekend

Tom Cruise is on a mission to watch both Oppenheimer and Barbie on their opening weekend and is opening up about how he’ll make it happen.

“I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend,” he said per The Sydney Morning Herald. “Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday.”

Both films are set to hit theaters on July 21 and will compete for audiences at the box office. Cruise is a big proponent of watching movies in the theaters as that’s the way he grew up.

“I grew up seeing movies on the big screen. That’s how I make them, and I like that experience; it’s immersive, and to have that as a community and an industry, it’s important,” Cruise added. “I still go the movies.”

Cruise has made it no secret of his intentions to hit the Cineplex to see Oppenheimer and Barbie and recently showed off his tickets as proof.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” he tweeted. “Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

Cruise is highly credited for bringing audiences back to theaters when Top Gun: Maverick broke records over the summer. The actor is also preparing to hit theaters again as Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One opens July 12, a week before Oppenheimer and Barbie.